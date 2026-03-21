D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Holdings Lowered by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 153,617 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for 8.1% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $501,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $132.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 6.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.10 and a 200 day moving average of $155.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BTIG Research set a $182.00 target price on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.

View Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total value of $43,563.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,870.35. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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