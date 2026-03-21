Ethena Staked USDe Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.62 Billion (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market capitalization of $3.62 billion and $15.89 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00001731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,541.37 or 0.99729142 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 2,954,283,841 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 2,951,669,286.06600325. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.22402703 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $15,024,761.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

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