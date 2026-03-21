Scroll Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.98 Million (SCR)

Scroll (SCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Scroll has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Scroll has a total market cap of $7.98 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scroll token can currently be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $70,541.37 or 0.99729142 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Scroll Token Profile

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. The official website for Scroll is scroll.io. The official message board for Scroll is scroll.io/blog. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp.

Scroll Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 0.04241034 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $1,626,709.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scroll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

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