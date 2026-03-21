TruWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF $IDMO

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,817 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,574,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,022,000 after acquiring an additional 891,210 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 3,902.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 549,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 536,064 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 1,594.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 544,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,399,000 after purchasing an additional 512,378 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 3,550.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 494,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 481,399 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 776.3% in the third quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 487,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after purchasing an additional 431,622 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IDMO opened at $52.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap. IDMO was launched on Feb 24, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

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