Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. Netcapital had a negative net margin of 3,806.77% and a negative return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million.

Netcapital Price Performance

Shares of Netcapital stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. Netcapital has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NCPL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Netcapital to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Netcapital in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Netcapital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Netcapital stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Netcapital at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netcapital

(Get Free Report)

Netcapital Inc operates an SEC-registered online capital–raising platform that connects emerging companies with a broad base of individual and institutional investors. Through its web-based portal, Netcapital enables issuers to conduct equity offerings under Regulation CF, Regulation A+ and Regulation D, providing a streamlined process for startups and growth-stage businesses seeking to access private capital markets. The company’s platform incorporates digital subscription, investor accreditation checks and regulatory compliance tools designed to simplify deal execution for both issuers and backers.

For entrepreneurs and small-business owners, Netcapital offers end-to-end support that includes deal structuring, compliance workflow, and marketing assistance.

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