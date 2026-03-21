Promising Mid Cap Stocks Worth Watching – March 20th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Applied Optoelectronics, Ondas, and Chart Industries are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization typically between about $2 billion and $10 billion (definitions vary by index and provider). They are often seen by investors as a middle ground—offering more growth potential than large caps but greater stability and lower volatility than small caps. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

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ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

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Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

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Ondas (ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

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Chart Industries (GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

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