Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Upgraded by Freedom Capital to Strong-Buy Rating

Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Cormark raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trilogy Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

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Trilogy Metals Trading Down 7.2%

Insider Activity at Trilogy Metals

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $555.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.21. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31.

In other news, Director William L. Iggiagruk Hensley sold 25,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $110,470.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,536.40. This trade represents a 57.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Trilogy Metals by 55.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

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Trilogy Metals Inc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing high?value copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver projects in northwestern Alaska. The company’s flagship asset lies within the Ambler mining district, where it has assembled over 100,000 acres of mineral rights. Through systematic exploration programs, Trilogy Metals seeks to delineate and expand polymetallic deposits in one of the world’s richest base and precious metal regions.

The centerpiece of Trilogy’s portfolio is the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP), which includes the Arctic copper?zinc?lead?gold?silver deposit and the Bornite copper deposit.

Further Reading

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