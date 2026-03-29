USA Financial Formulas Has $306,000 Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

USA Financial Formulas lessened its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,087 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 486,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 7,220,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after buying an additional 962,910 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 171,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 32,344 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 350,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 83,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $949,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho set a $44.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.55.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 11.24%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company’s principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint’s core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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