Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Holdings Lowered by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $48,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,981,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917,178 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,634,000 after purchasing an additional 178,904 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,019,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,458,000 after purchasing an additional 64,127 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,787,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,683,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,743,000 after purchasing an additional 314,494 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of VYM opened at $145.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.66.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

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