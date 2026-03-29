Analyzing ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) & Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) and ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Smart Powerr and ARQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Powerr 1 0 0 0 1.00 ARQ 1 1 2 1 2.60

ARQ has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 195.28%. Given ARQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARQ is more favorable than Smart Powerr.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Smart Powerr has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARQ has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of ARQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of ARQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smart Powerr and ARQ”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Powerr $173,659.00 26.84 -$1.56 million ($1.73) -0.13 ARQ $120.34 million 0.90 -$52.61 million ($1.27) -2.00

Smart Powerr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARQ. ARQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart Powerr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Powerr and ARQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Powerr N/A -2.68% -2.35% ARQ -43.72% -1.99% -1.52%

Summary

ARQ beats Smart Powerr on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Powerr

(Get Free Report)

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems. It also designs, finances, constructs, and installs the waste energy recycling project to mid to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses; and provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions and consulting services; purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets; sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment. In addition, the company offers waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas to generate electricity; and flammable waste gases emitted from industrial production processes, such as blast furnace gas, and coke furnace gas, oil or gas to power gas-fired generators, as well as uses the waste heat generated in industrial production to make steam to generate electricity through a steam turbine. Further, it markets its projects to the industrial manufacturers to utilize energy recovery projects in their manufacturing processes, including steel, cement, nonferrous metal, coal, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as China Recycling Energy Corporation and changed its name to Smart Powerr Corp. in March 2022. Smart Powerr Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

About ARQ

(Get Free Report)

Arq, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager. The Advanced Purification Technologies segment refers to the sale of Activated Carbon Injection and Dry Sorbent Injection equipment systems, chemical sales, consulting services, and other sales related to the reduction of emissions in the coal-fired electric generation process and the electric utility industry. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.