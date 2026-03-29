Verasity 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.61 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 166.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, Verasity has traded 134% higher against the US dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,228,872,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,171,912,851 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, LinkedIn, MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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