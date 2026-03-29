Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) vs. Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Critical Review

Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN – Get Free Report) and Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mingteng International and Modine Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mingteng International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Modine Manufacturing 0 1 5 1 3.00

Profitability

Modine Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $223.20, suggesting a potential upside of 4.38%. Given Modine Manufacturing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Modine Manufacturing is more favorable than Mingteng International.

This table compares Mingteng International and Modine Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mingteng International N/A N/A N/A Modine Manufacturing 3.40% 22.99% 10.52%

Risk & Volatility

Mingteng International has a beta of -1.11, indicating that its share price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modine Manufacturing has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mingteng International and Modine Manufacturing”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mingteng International $10.12 million 0.15 -$5.68 million N/A N/A Modine Manufacturing $2.58 billion 4.36 $184.00 million $1.80 118.80

Modine Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Mingteng International.

Summary

Modine Manufacturing beats Mingteng International on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mingteng International

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Mingteng International Corporation Inc. engages in the design, development, production, assembly, testing, repair, and after-sale service of molds in the People's Republic of China. It offers casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential systems, and other automotive system parts. The company also produces molds for new energy electric vehicle motor drive systems, battery pack systems, and engineering hydraulic components. It serves automobile, construction machinery, and other manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wuxi, China.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers. It also provides data center products consisting of IT cooling solutions, including precision air conditioning units for data center applications; computer room air conditioning and handler units; hybrid fan coils; fan walls; chillers; condensers; condensing units; and liquid cooling solutions for high-density computing, as well as replacement parts, maintenance service and control solutions for existing equipment and new building management controls and systems. In addition, the company offers powertrain cooling products, such as radiators, condensers, engine cooling modules, charge air coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; cooling module generator sets; aluminum and stainless steel engine oil coolers, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, liquid charge air coolers, transmission and retarder oil coolers, and chillers; battery thermal management systems, electronics cooling packages, battery chillers, battery cooling plates, coolers and casings for electronics cooling, and coolers for electric axles; and coatings products and application services. Modine Manufacturing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

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