Pirate Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $38.27 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $38.27 million and $134.09 thousand worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.89 or 0.00321640 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001321 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. Telegram, Reddit, Facebook, GithubWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

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