Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.79 and traded as low as GBX 92.80. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 93.80, with a volume of 94,561 shares trading hands.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trading Down 0.2%

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market cap of £109.23 million, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.23.

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About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies

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The Trust aims to achieve capital growth by investing in small companies listed on the London Stock Exchange or its Alternative Investment Market (AIM). It seeks relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index.

Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing.

We think of ourselves as an Oasis in the City. We ignore market noise and focus on identifying the highest quality businesses that we can own for the long-term.

Almost 30 years later, we manage over £3.5bn (€4bn) on behalf of our clients.

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