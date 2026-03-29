Bunzl PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Update

Bunzl PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 155,035 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the February 26th total of 117,479 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,923 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BZLFY. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Bunzl to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bunzl to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Bunzl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Bunzl Stock Performance

Bunzl Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.39. 50,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,432. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc is a multinational distribution and outsourcing specialist headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company focuses on the supply of non-food consumable products to a broad range of end markets, serving as an intermediary between manufacturers and end users. Through its global network, Bunzl leverages its scale and expertise in supply chain management to provide customers with streamlined procurement, inventory management and logistics services.

The company’s product portfolio spans several key categories, including disposable packaging materials, cleaning and hygiene supplies, personal protective equipment, catering disposables and retail point-of-sale items.

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