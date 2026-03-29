Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Short Interest Down 32.7% in March

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,092 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the February 26th total of 1,623 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,353 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $6.90. 6,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

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Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

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Grupo Banco Sabadell SA, traded in the U.S. on the OTC market under the symbol BNDSY, is a diversified banking group headquartered in Alicante, Spain, with roots dating back to its founding in 1881 in the city of Sabadell. The bank provides a full range of financial services, including retail and commercial lending, deposit accounts, mortgages, credit and debit card programs, leasing, factoring, and consumer finance. It also offers corporate and investment banking solutions such as syndicated loans, debt issuance, trade finance, and foreign exchange services.

Over its history, Banco Sabadell has grown through a series of domestic and international acquisitions, establishing itself as one of Spain’s leading financial institutions.

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