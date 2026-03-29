Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,210.43 and traded as low as GBX 1,175. Scottish Mortgage shares last traded at GBX 1,177.50, with a volume of 7,068,127 shares traded.

Scottish Mortgage Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,210.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,160.47.

Scottish Mortgage Company Profile

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Scottish Mortgage is a portfolio of what we believe are the world’s most exciting growth companies. We believe that a few exceptional companies will make a positive impact on shareholders’ returns and society as a whole. Explore our website and you’ll discover what we mean by investing in progress, how we find and support the companies shaping the future, and how you can be a part of it.

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