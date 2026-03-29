Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $34,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

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Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of VBR stock opened at $213.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.70. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $235.48.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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