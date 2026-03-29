Waldron Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $22,376,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,630,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,319,000 after purchasing an additional 248,784 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 605,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 242,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,810,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,721,000 after buying an additional 214,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 139.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 305,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after buying an additional 177,987 shares in the last quarter.

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First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.55 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

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