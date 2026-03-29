Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Energy Services of America Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ ESOA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.67. 114,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,529. Energy Services of America has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54.

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Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.70 million.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America, Inc (NASDAQ: ESOA) is a provider of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy producers, pipeline operators, and landowners across North America. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes compression systems tailored to meet the needs of natural gas gathering, processing and transmission applications. Its offerings include the sale, lease, and repair of both new and reconditioned compression units, as well as aftermarket parts and field services that support ongoing system performance and reliability.

In addition to core compression services, Energy Services of America delivers turnkey solutions for pipeline operators and gas processors.

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