Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $320.74 and last traded at $321.5430. Approximately 3,943,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,296,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $328.43.

More Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.52.

Home Depot Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $366.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $320.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silphium Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $443,729,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 534,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $216,600,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 59.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after buying an additional 40,232 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.