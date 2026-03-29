Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 975 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $19,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gridiron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9,558.7% during the third quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 305,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 302,438 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 633,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,993,000 after purchasing an additional 267,800 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 484,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,651,000 after buying an additional 240,356 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 564,003.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 186,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,953,000 after buying an additional 186,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.6% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 788,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,835,000 after buying an additional 175,255 shares during the period.

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SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $603.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $662.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $636.17 and a 200-day moving average of $614.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.5163 per share. This represents a $6.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

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