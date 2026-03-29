Wolfstich Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

Wolfstich Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 182,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,000. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Wolfstich Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wolfstich Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

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Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFLV opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $37.45.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

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