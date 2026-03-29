Wolfstich Capital LLC Buys Shares of 32,427 Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Wolfstich Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Wolfstich Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,295.8% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 64,764,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 62,061,116 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,987,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,435,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,322,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 14,480,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,283,000 after buying an additional 1,320,879 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $26.94.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

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