Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Trading 8% Lower This Week

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Pudgy Penguins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pudgy Penguins has traded down 8% against the dollar. Pudgy Penguins has a market capitalization of $394.00 million and $49.52 million worth of Pudgy Penguins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,540.03 or 0.99987626 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins’ genesis date was December 10th, 2024. Pudgy Penguins’ total supply is 76,724,221,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,860,396,090 tokens. The Reddit community for Pudgy Penguins is https://reddit.com/r/pudgypenguins. The official website for Pudgy Penguins is www.pengu.pudgypenguins.com. Pudgy Penguins’ official message board is www.tiktok.com/@pudgykindness. Pudgy Penguins’ official Twitter account is @pudgypenguins.

Pudgy Penguins Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Pudgy Penguins has a current supply of 76,724,221,264.3 with 62,860,396,090.04 in circulation. The last known price of Pudgy Penguins is 0.00639807 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 487 active market(s) with $52,661,541.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pengu.pudgypenguins.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pudgy Penguins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pudgy Penguins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pudgy Penguins using one of the exchanges listed above.

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