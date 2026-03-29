USA Financial Formulas Takes $911,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 14,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $307.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $363.20. The company has a market capitalization of $150.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $150,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,556.60. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $3,069,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 155,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,783,760.96. The trade was a 6.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,449 shares of company stock worth $12,336,069. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $387.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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