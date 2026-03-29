abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Update

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 77,130 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the February 26th total of 101,941 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,871 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
Shares of HQH opened at $17.46 on Friday. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74.
abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.4%. This is a boost from abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Healthcare Investors
About abrdn Healthcare Investors
abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation and current income by investing primarily in equity securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund’s portfolio generally comprises a diversified mix of domestic and international healthcare issuers, spanning pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare services, and related industries.
The fund employs a fundamental, research-driven approach to select investments, focusing on companies with strong balance sheets, innovative product pipelines and the potential for sustainable revenue growth.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.