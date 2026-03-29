abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Update

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 77,130 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the February 26th total of 101,941 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,871 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of HQH opened at $17.46 on Friday. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74.

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abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.4%. This is a boost from abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Healthcare Investors

About abrdn Healthcare Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQH. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 114,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation and current income by investing primarily in equity securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund’s portfolio generally comprises a diversified mix of domestic and international healthcare issuers, spanning pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare services, and related industries.

The fund employs a fundamental, research-driven approach to select investments, focusing on companies with strong balance sheets, innovative product pipelines and the potential for sustainable revenue growth.

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