Short Interest in HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Drops By 24.3%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 58,183 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the February 26th total of 76,863 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,718 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.9 days.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Stock Performance

HXPLF opened at $7.70 on Friday. HEXPOL AB has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67.

Get HEXPOL AB (publ) alerts:

HEXPOL AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEXPOL AB (publ) is a Sweden?based polymer group specializing in the development, manufacture and sale of polymer compounds and silicone elastomers for a broad array of industrial and consumer applications. Headquartered in Malmö, the company operates through a network of research and production facilities designed to serve both multinational corporations and regional manufacturers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses rubber and silicone?based compounds, thermoplastic elastomers and specialty polymer blends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.