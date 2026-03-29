Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Endesa S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.94 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 9,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 23,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ELEZY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Endesa to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Endesa to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell”.

Get Endesa alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELEZY

Endesa Stock Down 2.0%

Endesa Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09.

(Get Free Report)

Endesa, SA is one of the leading electric utility companies in Spain, serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company’s core activities include the generation, distribution and supply of electricity, along with the sale of natural gas. Endesa operates a diverse energy portfolio encompassing hydroelectric, nuclear, coal-fired and renewable power plants, reflecting a strategic commitment to decarbonization and the integration of green energy sources.

In electricity generation, Endesa manages an extensive network of power stations across Spain and Portugal, leveraging its scale to optimize production costs and ensure grid reliability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.