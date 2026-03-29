Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 44,148 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the February 26th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,962 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Berkeley Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BKGFY opened at $9.10 on Friday. Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKGFY. Zacks Research upgraded Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Berkeley Group Company Profile

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Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a leading UK residential property developer specializing in urban regeneration and new-build communities. Founded in 1976 by Tony Pidgley, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality homes in London and the surrounding regions. Its core operations encompass land acquisition, planning, design, construction and sales, with an emphasis on creating mixed-use neighborhoods that integrate housing, public spaces and community amenities.

Over the decades, Berkeley Group has completed numerous landmark projects, including large-scale schemes at Kidbrooke Village, Royal Arsenal Riverside and Elephant Park in east London.

Further Reading

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