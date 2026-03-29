Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.19. Approximately 21,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,062% from the average daily volume of 1,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Koç Holding A.S. Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99.

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About Koç Holding A.S.

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Koç Holding A.?. is Turkey’s largest industrial and services conglomerate, founded in 1926 by Vehbi Koç and headquartered in Istanbul. Over nearly a century of operations, the group has expanded from its origins in trade and contracting to become a highly diversified holding company with interests in energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, tourism and digital technologies. Koç Holding maintains significant stakes in more than 20 publicly traded and privately held companies, many of which are leaders in their respective sectors.

In the energy sector, Koç Holding’s affiliates include Tüpra?, Turkey’s leading oil refiner, and Aygaz, a major provider of liquefied petroleum gas.

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