Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ) Trading Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.04 and last traded at C$8.24. 184,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 445,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.

Protech Home Medical Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.24. The stock has a market cap of C$232.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Protech Home Medical Company Profile

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Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Patient Home Monitoring Corp. and changed its name to Protech Home Medical Corp.

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