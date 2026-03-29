Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Short Interest Down 23.9% in March

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 437,133 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the February 26th total of 574,611 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,471 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Trading Up 0.0%

FXE stock opened at $106.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.81. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $111.54. The company has a market cap of $457.13 million, a P/E ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 0.18.

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Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter worth $10,879,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 37.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 93,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $8,224,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter.

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Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest. The Shares are intended to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the market for the euro through an investment in securities.

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