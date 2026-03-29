Short Interest in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Declines By 24.2%

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,088,919 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the February 26th total of 18,597,309 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,608,816 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWAN shares. Warburg Research set a $24.55 price target on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.55 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.55 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.55 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 233,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $5,480,576.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,357,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,811,314.72. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 74,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,746,983.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 138,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,487.20. This trade represents a 34.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,002,699 shares of company stock worth $23,741,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 189.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 627.5% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.67. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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