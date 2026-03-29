Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $23.9375. Approximately 155,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 76,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Trading Up 0.8%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80.

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Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile

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Powszechna Kasa Oszcz?dno?ci Bank Polski Spó?ka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS: PSZKY) is one of the largest financial institutions in Central and Eastern Europe, serving retail, corporate and institutional clients. Headquartered in Warsaw, the bank offers a broad range of products and services that include deposit taking, consumer and mortgage lending, business financing, cash management, trade finance and transaction banking. In addition to core banking operations, PKO Bank Polski provides investment banking services, wealth management, leasing, factoring and bancassurance solutions through its subsidiaries.

The bank traces its origins to 1919, when it was established to promote savings and provide financial services to the Polish population.

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