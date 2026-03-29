Kaia (KAIA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $286.64 Million

Kaia (KAIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Kaia token can now be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaia has a total market cap of $286.64 million and $8.69 million worth of Kaia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kaia has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,749.61 or 1.00099119 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kaia

Kaia’s genesis date was August 28th, 2024. Kaia’s total supply is 6,279,411,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,279,314,846 tokens. Kaia’s official message board is www.medium.com/kaiachain. Kaia’s official Twitter account is @kaiachain. The Reddit community for Kaia is https://reddit.com/r/kaiachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaia is www.kaia.io.

Kaia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the KAIA platform. Kaia has a current supply of 6,279,135,201.8823595. The last known price of Kaia is 0.04595307 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $8,954,972.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaia.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaia using one of the exchanges listed above.

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