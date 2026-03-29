Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Acadian Timber Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of TSE ADN opened at C$17.16 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a one year low of C$13.98 and a one year high of C$18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$316.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.33.

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Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 56.32%.The company had revenue of C$21.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber will post 1.0095345 EPS for the current year.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp is a Canada-based supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company’s operating segments include NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. It generates maximum revenue from the NB Timberlands segment. The company’s product includes softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products.

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