Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2026

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NXR.UN stock opened at C$7.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.98 and a 1 year high of C$8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$716.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$44.88 million during the quarter. Nexus Industrial REIT had a net margin of 99.45% and a return on equity of 16.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexus Industrial REIT will post 0.7800905 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

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Dividend History for Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN)

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