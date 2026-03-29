BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $85.09 Million

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a market cap of $85.09 million and approximately $44.81 thousand worth of BlazeStake Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlazeStake Staked SOL token can now be purchased for about $105.73 or 0.00158562 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BlazeStake Staked SOL has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,749.61 or 1.00099119 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BlazeStake Staked SOL Profile

BlazeStake Staked SOL’s total supply is 804,753 tokens. The official website for BlazeStake Staked SOL is stake.solblaze.org. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @solblaze_org.

Buying and Selling BlazeStake Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a current supply of 804,752.20152559. The last known price of BlazeStake Staked SOL is 106.16441548 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $27,563.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stake.solblaze.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlazeStake Staked SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlazeStake Staked SOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlazeStake Staked SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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