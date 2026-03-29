DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $2.77. DHI Group shares last traded at $2.5890, with a volume of 153,429 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHX. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

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DHI Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $116.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 484.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 111,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 92,249 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 237,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 59,703 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a specialized professional recruitment and career development company that operates digital platforms connecting technology and security-cleared professionals with employers worldwide. Founded in 1990 as a niche job board for technology talent, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DHX.

The company’s primary offerings include Dice.com, a careers platform designed for technology professionals, and ClearanceJobs, a specialized service catering to candidates holding U.S.

Further Reading

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