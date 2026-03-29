Short Interest in Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Grows By 77.1%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,413,362 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the February 26th total of 3,621,137 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,487 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,168.8 days.

Fibra UNO Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS FBASF opened at $1.50 on Friday. Fibra UNO has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.

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Fibra UNO Company Profile

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Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS: FBASF) is Mexico’s first real estate investment trust (REIT), established in March 2011. Headquartered in Mexico City, the company specializes in the acquisition, development and management of income-producing real estate assets. As a pioneer in the Mexican market, Fibra UNO introduced the FIBRA structure to provide investors with transparent access to a diversified property portfolio.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple asset classes, including office buildings, retail shopping centers, industrial warehouses, residential and hospitality properties.

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