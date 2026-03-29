Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.0130. Omnitek Engineering shares last traded at $0.0130, with a volume of 9,100 shares trading hands.

Omnitek Engineering Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $285,350.00, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

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Omnitek Engineering Company Profile

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Omnitek Engineering Corporation (OTCMKTS:OMTK) is a California?based technology company that develops and manufactures advanced emission monitoring and control solutions for industrial applications. The company’s core focus is on providing high-precision gas analysis and combustion management systems designed to help clients comply with stringent environmental and safety regulations while optimizing operational efficiency.

Omnitek’s product portfolio includes continuous emission monitoring systems (CEMS), portable gas analyzers, and turnkey gas measurement packages that detect and quantify key pollutants such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO), and oxygen (O?).

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