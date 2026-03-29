Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Short Interest Update

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,151,893 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the February 26th total of 11,455,277 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,793,576 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab International Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,108,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,592,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481,030 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 297,753,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,992,000 after buying an additional 12,246,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,928,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,033,000 after buying an additional 8,376,473 shares in the last quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,277.5% in the 4th quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 5,317,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,832,000 after buying an additional 5,093,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4,911.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,588,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,570 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

SCHF stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

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