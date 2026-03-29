Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Shares Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.6450 and last traded at $16.6450. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.3201.

Blue Prism Group Stock Up 2.0%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64.

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About Blue Prism Group

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Blue Prism Group specializes in robotic process automation (RPA) software designed to create a “digital workforce” that automates repetitive, rules-based tasks within enterprise environments. Its flagship offering, the Blue Prism Platform, enables organizations to configure software “robots” that interact with existing applications and systems in the same way a human user would, reducing manual effort, improving accuracy and accelerating process throughput.

The Blue Prism Platform delivers a range of capabilities, including process design and orchestration, advanced analytics, and security controls.

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