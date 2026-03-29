EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 315.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,333 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,163 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,121,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 41,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 44,231 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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EOG Resources Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:EOG opened at $149.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.59 and a 1-year high of $150.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.86.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,445,850. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,405. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Johnson Rice decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $126.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eighteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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