Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,551 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,286 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Shell were worth $10,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stolper Co increased its position in shares of Shell by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 31,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 316,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,236,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Shell by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 22,678 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd raised its stake in Shell by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 4,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 20,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Shell Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:SHEL opened at $92.12 on Friday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.82 billion. Shell had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEL. Bank of America downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.05.

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Shell Company Profile

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Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL) is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell’s principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

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