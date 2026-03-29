Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 11,306 Shares of Science Applications International Corporation $SAIC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Science Applications International by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after buying an additional 53,684 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Science Applications International by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after buying an additional 57,546 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research lowered Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Science Applications International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.89.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC opened at $97.26 on Friday. Science Applications International Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.08 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.29.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.25%.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company’s core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC’s work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.