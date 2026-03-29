io.net Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IO)

io.net (IO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, io.net has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One io.net token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. io.net has a market cap of $31.69 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,749.61 or 1.00099119 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

io.net Token Profile

io.net’s launch date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,414,725 tokens. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. The Reddit community for io.net is https://reddit.com/r/io_net/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official website is io.net.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 301,414,725.61238822 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 0.10571844 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $6,463,068.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire io.net should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase io.net using one of the exchanges listed above.

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