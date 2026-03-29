USA Financial Formulas Purchases Shares of 7,138 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.3% of USA Financial Formulas’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Truist Financial set a $283.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,764,755.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 239,392 shares of company stock worth $50,016,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $201.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.12. The company has a market capitalization of $329.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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