Apu Apustaja (APU) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $459.07 Thousand

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Apu Apustaja has a total market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $459.07 thousand worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $70,541.37 or 0.99729142 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Apu Apustaja

Apu Apustaja’s genesis date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,890,340,766 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Apu Apustaja is https://reddit.com/r/apuapustaja. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.io.

Apu Apustaja Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,890,340,766.08879265. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00002695 USD and is down -8.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $412,640.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apu Apustaja using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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